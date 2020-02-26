A new poll suggests that most Americans support the Equal Rights Amendment, a proposed change to the U.S. Constitution that would ban discrimination on the basis of sex.
The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll, conducted last month with a sample of adults designed to be representative of the U.S. population, found:
• Roughly 3 in 4 Americans support the gender equality amendment. That includes nearly 9 in 10 Democrats and 6 in 10 Republicans.
• Approximately 72% incorrectly believe the Constitution already guarantees men and women equal rights under the law.
• About 7 in 10 Americans believe women face less discrimination now than they did when the ERA was introduced in the 1970s. That compares with about 2 in 10 who think things are the same and 1 in 10 who feel women face more discrimination today.
• Nearly half of Americans believe women have a tougher time than men getting high-paying jobs.
• About half of Americans believe ratifying the ERA would have a positive impact on the country. About 1 in 10 say it would be harmful.
• Nearly two-thirds of Americans believe the ERA would have a positive impact on men, while 2 in 10 think it would negatively affect men.
A group of Missouri advocates tried last year to make this state the 38th to ratify the ERA. Instead, that honor went this year to Virginia, which ratified it last month.
Because it has reached that 38-state threshold that is needed to satisfy the requirement of approval from two-thirds of states, the ERA is now back before Congress, which initially passed the measure in 1972 with broad bipartisan support. But its path forward is murky because there are plenty of legal hurdles: Five states in the 1970s voted to rescind their initial ratification, and a deadline set by Congress for ratification expired in 1982.
The matter of whether the ERA becomes part of the Constitution likely won’t be decided anytime soon. But it deserves full consideration by Congress and the U.S. Supreme Court, should it end up there.
Why? Because public opinion should be heard.
And it seems that the public, right now, is saying it wants the Equal Rights Amendment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.