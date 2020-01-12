Respect for the Constitution demands that the people’s branch reclaim its authority to declare war, but Congress is going about it the wrong way.
The House passed a nonbinding measure Thursday to limit President Donald Trump’s ability to instigate war with Iran without first seeking congressional approval. The move will have little effect. The resolution is nonbinding and it won’t be submitted for Trump’s signature. A proposed Senate resolution would have more teeth but is less likely to pass.
This is all in response to a drone strike authorized by Trump that killed Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, a general who led the Iranian Quds Force and who was involved in unconventional warfare, intelligence and terror operations throughout the Middle East resulting in the deaths of hundreds of U.S. troops.
As it stands now, the president was able to use a 2002 war authorization targeting Saddam Hussein to justify his action almost 20 years later.
The slaying is a military tactic in search of a strategy.
Congress has been largely reactive for generations. To secure a congressional declaration would require every president to present a clear strategy and mission rather than make knee-jerk tactical responses.
Congress has abdicated its constitutional power to declare war, even though the Constitution is clear on the role of the legislative and executive branches. Congress has the power to declare war, and the president has the responsibility to carry that declaration out as the commander in chief of the U.S. military. That includes the power to respond when needed to defend against imminent attack or to respond in the immediate wake of an assault.
Yet every U.S. president since Dwight Eisenhower has waged war without a formal declaration from Congress. Congress has not acted on its constitutional authority to formally declare war since World War II. Korea ... Vietnam ... Afghanistan ... Iraq ... all were fought with authority Congress ceded without a declaration of war. One concern is that a president might drag the nation into tribal, ethnic or local conflicts without broad public support.
The one serious attempt to reclaim congressional authority, the War Powers Resolution, was passed in 1973 over President Richard Nixon’s veto. But the law has never been successfully enforced against any president, Republican or Democrat. In fact, every president from Nixon on has at some point claimed that the law is unconstitutional — without ever actually proving the matter before the Supreme Court. They have just ignored parts of the law found to be inconvenient.
The question shouldn’t just be about whether the president acted appropriately this time. The matter should be about Congress enforcing its proper authority. That may mean a Supreme Court case regarding the War Powers Resolution. It should definitely mean a repeal of the wholesale giveaway of power under the post 9/11 Authorization for Use of Military Force that every president since George W. Bush has stretched to cover any use of military power by labeling it part of the war on terror. The effort will need to be sustained and not reactionary.
Congress needs to reassert its appropriate authority under the Constitution, not to just clap back against a president it doesn’t respect.
