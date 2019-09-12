The roles they fill in our community are varied.
The Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Missouri offers after-school and summer programming to children. Joplin NALA Read helps people improve their literacy. The Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri provides health care to residents who are uninsured. Lafayette House assists victims of domestic abuse, substance abuse or sexual assault. Wesley House operates a pantry for food-insecure households.
But they and several other nonprofits and charitable organizations in our region have one thing in common — they all receive funding from United Way of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas.
We encourage you to support United Way and, by extension, those groups that are working tirelessly to make our community a better place to live.
This year's goal is $825,000 — an amount that's increasingly important as state and federal funding sources for these nonprofit agencies dwindle and dry up, according to Duane Dreiling, executive director of the local United Way. Last year, United Way impacted thousands of people in the Four-State region after having raised approximately $780,000, he said.
You’ll likely have plenty of opportunities to donate to the 2019-20 campaign, which will fund 33 programs at 22 partner agencies that address health, education and financial stability. Those targets, United Way officials say, directly correlate to addressing poverty, family crises and unemployment or underemployment.
Groups that receive United Way funding have told the Globe over and over again that they rely on that money to shape a portion of their annual budgets.
“It’s huge,” said Marcee Binder, executive director of Pittsburg’s Wesley House, in an interview with the Globe last year. “Without their funding, we would not be able to put food on a lot of people’s tables.”
Food, child care, health care, legal aid, crisis care, scholarships, family support, court support, preschool programs ... we could keep going, but you get the picture. All of these services and more will be guaranteed with your donations to United Way.
It will be worth the investment.
