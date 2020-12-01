The global movement that takes place today, on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, is nothing new.
Giving Tuesday began in 2012 as a day that would encourage people to do good. Since then, it has grown into an initiative spanning dozens of countries that inspires people to give back, financially or otherwise, to thousands of nonprofits, civic organizations and foundations in their own communities.
And the movement continues to grow. Last year, at least $1.97 billion was donated in 24 hours in the U.S. alone, with 13% of the adult population participating in some way, according to Giving Tuesday organizers.
The spirit of generosity has even spread beyond Giving Tuesday's post-Thanksgiving date. Earlier this year, on May 5, a global day of giving called Giving Tuesday Now brought in more than $500 million in online donations in the U.S. as an emergency response to COVID-19.
Since its inception, Giving Tuesday has been an important reminder of the work that local nonprofits and social service groups do in the community. As you'll read in today's front-page story, these are the organizations that provide shelter to families with children in the hospital, such as Ronald McDonald House; that offer assistance to college students in crisis, such as the Crowder College Foundation; that work to improve adult literacy skills, such as Joplin NALA Read.
But Giving Tuesday is even more important this year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the economy and social safety nets. The services and resources provided by these organizations are more in demand than ever as families find themselves out of work, isolated and perhaps struggling to stay afloat.
As you continue your Christmas shopping today, please consider contributing to your favorite charity for Giving Tuesday. Your gift could make all the difference.
