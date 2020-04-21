Although numbers and percentages are far from uniform, on average about 1 in 3 people who had to be hospitalized from COVID-19 were African American, according to information recently released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A story on NPR cites the numbers thusly: “Though 33% of those hospitalized patients were black, African Americans constitute 13% of the U.S. population. By contrast, the report found that 45% of hospitalizations were among white people, who make up 76% of the population. And 8% of hospitalizations were among Hispanics, who make up 18% of the population.”
Even worse, according to the New York City Health Department in a report released Friday, black people hospitalized in the hardest-hit American city are twice as likely as white people to die from the novel coronavirus.
There is no indication that African Americans are more susceptible to the coronavirus. Rather, disease outcomes appear to provide an indictment of underlying inequities in our society, particularly in the health care system. Officials and experts cite various factors as contributing, including:
• Prevalence of underlying health conditions such as asthma, high blood pressure, diabetes and heart disease.
• Less access to health care on average.
• Lower rate of referral for testing. Fewer African Americans have primary care physicians, yet testing often has required physician referral.
• A population more likely to live in densely populated areas, more likely to live in multigenerational homes and more likely to use public transportation, all vectors for infection.
• Population more likely to work in essential occupations or those jobs unsuitable for remote working.
• Less wealth on average.
Many of the factors above are societal. While inequities in things such as housing availability and education should be addressed, they are difficult to change quickly. But the factors related to health care can be remedied more quickly — and should be.
Solutions can include a stronger public health response, including risk mapping, expanded testing, and better outcome tracking in this and future outbreaks.
This disease is highlighting a preexisting condition in our public health. We should shore up our public health and emergency health care systems. We should take the opportunity to be teachable and quickly seek and implement solutions.
However, getting through the emergency won’t solve the underlying problems. It is even more important to provide broad access to routine care to reduce risks. For Missouri, one of the quickest and best ways to achieve that will be to expand Medicaid to provide broader access to routine health care.
