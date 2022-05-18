COVID-19 may be on the verge of spreading again in the Joplin area, which means it is time to start thinking about safety measures.
Wastewater samples collected recently in Jasper County have shown an increase in viral load. Treatment plants in Joplin and Carthage have samples showing the increase. One showed a 40% or more increase from last week, and the other recorded an increase of 25% or more over the past two weeks, according to data from the Sewershed Surveillance Project.
The state partnership began testing wastewater samples in February 2021 to look for the presence of variants of the virus that causes COVID-19. Using a technique called high throughput sequencing, samples with enough COVID-19 genetic material are tested for genetic mutations. The genetic material from the virus can be present in human waste even when individuals have no symptoms, which means sewershed surveillance can help paint a picture of possible infections for health experts.
Researchers have linked wastewater samples to the number of positive COVID-19 tests a week later, suggesting health officials could get an early glimpse at infection trends.
If our viral load is increasing as the data suggest, then we may be on the cusp of another wave, even if it is small compared with the delta and omicron waves of the past year.
That means now would be the time to start taking some precautionary and preventive measures, even temporarily. Wear a mask in indoor spaces and in large gatherings. Make sure you are up to date on your COVID-19 vaccinations and booster doses.
The goal in taking preventive measures now is to help control the predicted spread of COVID-19 in the community.
The disease is clearly still out there; the pandemic, while diminished, is not gone. COVID-19 may be less deadly for many, largely because of a vaccinated populace, but there are still pockets of the population — most notably, the elderly and the immunocompromised — who are more at risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19 than others.
It is for them that we should take precautions now, to help mitigate the impact of a potential wave that experts say may well be on its way.
