There’s never been a better time to get vaccinated against COVID-19 if you haven’t already done so or to get a booster dose if you have.
As the world approaches two years since the first case of what would soon be named COVID-19 was publicly reported, the virus and the disease it causes remain a significant threat, with the consequences staggeringly deadly.
Need some examples?
There are plenty:
1. The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 just topped 800,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. That’s about equal to the population of Atlanta and St. Louis combined, or Minneapolis and Cleveland combined.
It’s also roughly equivalent to how many Americans die each year from heart disease or stroke.
2. The U.S., where only 60% of adults are fully vaccinated, continues to have the highest reported death toll of any country. The U.S. accounts for approximately 4% of the world’s population but about 15% of COVID-19 deaths.
3. The omicron variant, still largely unknown in terms of severity, is spreading rapidly. Globally, more than 75 countries have reported confirmed cases of omicron. In the United States, 36 states, including Missouri and Kansas, have detected the variant.
4. The delta variant, which caused a surge in Southwest Missouri last summer, continues to surge in many parts of the U.S. It remains the dominant strain in this region.
5. Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients are ticking upward just a few weeks after the Thanksgiving holiday. Freeman Health System this week reported 23 patients, up from 20 two weeks ago; Mercy Hospital Joplin reported 28 patients, up from 18 two weeks ago. Springfield-based CoxHealth, with hospitals in Lamar and Monett, also has been reporting its COVID-19 inpatient census is steadily increasing.
The easiest, simplest, best way to protect oneself and one’s friends and family is to get vaccinated. The vaccines are safe and effective, proven to reduce the risk of severe illness and death.
Don’t add to the statistics above. Get vaccinated today.
