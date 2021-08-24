Both nationwide and in Missouri, electric vehicles seem to be zooming ahead, nearing a critical tipping point when they will begin to supplant internal combustion vehicles; the state and federal government should make infrastructure investments that support the switch.
A recent life cycle study reported by the International Council on Clean Transportation found that, in the U.S., a 2021 model electric vehicle creates only about one-third as much greenhouse gas emissions as a similar 2021 gasoline-powered car. Fossil fuel burned for transportation is America’s largest single source of greenhouse gas emissions.
Electric vehicles are at or near the $35,000 price tag and the 300-mile range at which studies have shown they are likely to be broadly adopted by the general public. Globally, sales rose 43% in 2020.
Yet many Americans remain hesitant about adopting such automobiles. Nearly 4 out of 10 Americans say the next time they buy a vehicle, they are at least somewhat likely to seriously consider buying electric, but 46% say they are not too or at all likely to do so. Another 14% are not expecting to purchase a car or truck in the future, according to Pew Research Center.
With electric automobiles approaching the 300-mile sweet spot for travel on a full charge, the concerns about range are not founded on the vehicle’s abilities but on the availability of charging stations and speed of charging.
This is sort of a chicken-and-egg problem, but initiatives from area electrical utilities combined with programs, incentives and support from state and federal governments can crack it.
In March, Liberty joined nine other utilities in the Midwest in a plan to build a network of charging stations and other infrastructure for electric vehicles. Missouri is funding electric vehicle initiatives including putting charging stations in state parks and funding EV charging stations using the state’s Volkswagen Settlement Environmental Mitigation Trust.
Finally, the infrastructure bill passed by the U.S. Senate and under consideration in the House will fund electric grid upgrades and electric vehicle charging stations across the nation. As with the interstate highway system that depended on state and federal investment to shape the transportation system that America needed, so is state and federal investment needed to create an electric vehicle charging system that will create the infrastructure for electric vehicles.
The lack of publicly available charging stations is the biggest roadblock for electric vehicles. When we invest in the infrastructure to knock it down, we will all benefit.
