Props to Congress for passing something — anything — that boosts Route 66.
In this case, it was a bill establishing a national commission to celebrate and offer advice and assistance for the upcoming centennial of the Mother Road in 2026. The Senate passed it Monday; the House had already passed a version. They'll reconcile it and send it to the president. We urge him to sign it.
Good.
Just not good enough.
Still stuck in Congress is a bill to designate Route 66 — America's Main Street — as a National Historic Trail, as we've done with the Oregon, Santa Fe, Mormon Pioneer and other great migratory routes that tell a particular American story. This would elevate its stature and allow the National Park Service to award federal funds for preserving, developing and promoting the route. It would offer incentives for property owners to maintain and improve their historic sites or perhaps launch a new business.
That bill has been languishing in Congress for nearly four years now — despite bipartisan support.
We've said before that even National Historic Trail designation is not big enough; Route 66 needs to be America's next national park, with sites in each of the eight states through which the highway passed telling part of the story.
Whatever happens, it needs to happen soon.
COVID-19 kept international visitors away from Route 66 this year, which hurt communities that depend on the travel, but Ron Warnick, editor of the Route 66 News, told us recently that pent-up demand will be big for a couple years as soon as people feel comfortable traveling again, hopefully in 2021 and 2022. Soon after that, the Mother Road will soon start seeing that centennial traffic that will peak in 2026.
"It will be a huge amount of traffic on the road that year and probably the year before and probably the year after."
We expect a large number of Americans to also get their kicks on Route 66 around the centennial, too, because as Warnick said, "It's hard to beat Route 66 as an American cultural icon."
In other words, it's going to be hopping for the coming decade, but there's time — time to get a lot of work done in advance of the anniversary, including better and more uniform signage, grants to help businesses and communities preserve and restore important sites and more.
We urge Congress to think big and go big but most of all to get going while there's still time to make a big difference.
