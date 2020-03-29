Many businesses are closed now, and we, along with many of our friends and neighbors, are spending most of our time at home, only making essential and brief sojourns out as we work to stem the spread of the pandemic.
But many who were in need before the COVID-19 crisis are in dire conditions now. The families of hungry children who could rely on their meals at school now must make arrangements to feed them, meeting meal deliveries from the schools or arranging to get help from churches and food pantries.
While we shelter in place, where do the homeless go? They remain on the streets or seek help from homeless aid organizations that are trying to adjust to this dangerous time.
What of those who have lost their jobs? Jobless claims are swamping Missouri and surrounding states. Millions of Americans, 51% of the populace according to a 2019 study by NORC at the University of Chicago, are one paycheck away from economic hardship and many are unable to meet basic living expenses as jobs disappear and they wait for unemployment compensation or stimulus relief.
Consider those who are in abusive relationships. They, mostly women and children, may be in danger more than ever as they are forced into closer proximity to their abuser and as stresses increase, jobs disappear and financial struggles increase.
Where do all these people turn? People who, in addition to concern about the virus, must cope with a difficult living situation created by or worsened during the crisis. While we wait for systemic relief, who steps in now?
Fortunately, there are a number of groups — nonprofit, charitable and religious organizations — that step up to help. The challenge is great, however. Not only are more people in need of help and fewer volunteers available as people shelter against infection, the charities’ resources are stretched thin at a time when few are able to donate to support their work. Many nonprofits have been forced to cancel big fundraisers.
Churches in the area, such as Carterville First Baptist Church and a number of churches in Southeast Kansas, are serving carryout or drop-off meals. Ozarks Food Harvest, Community Foundation of the Ozarks, Crosslines and other organizations continue to provide resources to feed hungry people. Crosslines also can help with one-time rent assistance.
Joplin’s Lafayette House, The Community Crisis Center of Northeast Oklahoma and other area providers that offer services for those affected by domestic violence and sexual assault expect a surge in cases and stand ready to help while following the latest health and safety precautions. That influx will require resources.
These organizations help people in need in our area, but they need your help to continue.
Don’t forget them. If you are able, help now, give now.
