It is time to fill out and submit your 2020 census survey.
A census of the resident population of the United States is required every 10 years by the Constitution. Much depends on getting an accurate count.
First, the census numbers determine how many representatives each state has in the U.S. House, which also helps to determine the number of electors each state has in the Electoral College. Redistricting decisions are based on the data. An accurate count is vital to determine we are properly represented. But the census does much more. The count is the basis for the allocation of federal funding. An accurate report ensures that our tax dollars return to communities to fund various programs.
According to a news release on Tuesday, March 31, by One Joplin, a local nonprofit organization appointed by the Joplin City Council to encourage participation in the census, Joplin’s response rate is 37.8%, which, given the current COVID-19 crisis, isn’t bad. But it is a long way short of the 100% needed. Submitting your census report is important for you and for our area. The release states that, for every one not counted, Joplin could lose $1,300 per person per year for 10 years in federal funds that support programs and services for schools, health care, roads and more.
The Joplin School District’s Food and Nutrition Services and the Area Agency on Aging Region X are distributing flyers explaining the importance of the census. In a statement, Rick Kenkel, director of child nutrition for the school district, said, “When parents and grandparents respond to the census, we get the funding we need to provide breakfast and lunch to our kids. Children are often undercounted, so we were happy to work with One Joplin to promote the Census.”
So file your report. It is easy. “Every household will have the option of responding online, by mail or by phone,” states Ashley Micklethwaite, who leads One Joplin. “It’s just important to complete it,” she said.
This is the first time in the long history of the census that you can respond online or by phone. The submission takes about 15 minutes online. Of course, you can instead complete and submit the traditional paper report. Be sure to include everyone living in your home on April 1, 2020, in the report.
However you choose to file, make sure you do. Your community is counting on you.
