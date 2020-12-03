We urge lawmakers to sit this fight out.
Last month, a St. Louis County executive ordered indoor dining at bars and restaurants shut down because of a rising COVID-19 caseload and concerns about overwhelmed hospitals. He since has taken steps to close bars and restaurants that don't comply. The move is controversial there, as you might guess, and there are questions about whether the county executive has authority to do this without approval from the council.
This is for them to sort out.
Yet it seems some lawmakers want in.
Led by state Sen. Andrew Koenig, R-Manchester, some legislators are backing a measure allowing them to restrict what local government officials can do. Cities and counties would only be able to shut down businesses for two weeks. After that, both the Missouri House and Senate would have to approve and the governor would have to sign any extension.
Our advice: Lawmakers need to step back.
For months, the mantra coming out of Jefferson City, led by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, has been: "Local control." In short, let cities and counties decide for themselves what is best.
That was the argument after the Missouri Hospital Association, the medical establishment and some Missouri communities asked for a statewide mask mandate.
It was the argument after the White House Coronavirus Task Force recommended a statewide mask mandate.
Parson said recently: “I’m always going to allow those local levels to make those decisions, and I think for the most part they are. All across the state, they understand the situation, and they are implementing policy."
And this spring, Parson, in response to what was then happening in the St. Louis area, said: “I don’t want to be telling these cities and counties exactly how to run their business.”
If our elected leaders are not going to support a statewide mask mandate, citing "local control," we don't think they need to oversee those COVID-19 restrictions happening at the local level, either.
Although lawmakers may not agree with the steps individual counties and cities are taking, we counsel them not to overstep themselves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.