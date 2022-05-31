We urge Webb City officials to reconsider their handling of information following the recent death of a 14-year-old boy who died on school property.
The death occurred May 5; more than a week passed before either the school district or the police released information publicly. A decision was made by school officials and local police not to release information immediately, out of respect for the family, who recently resettled here from Afghanistan.
We certainly can understand and sympathize with that.
However, the desire to protect the family has to be balanced by the community’s right to be informed, particularly about something as serious as the death of a student on campus. The community also needs to know, so school parents and patrons can participate in any review of any district oversight, perhaps even push for any needed changes in policy and procedures, if such are needed.
In this day and age of always unaccountable and often reckless social media, by not releasing information the community was left with a vacuum that was ultimately filled by speculation and rumor, including reports of bullying — something that police said they have not been able to substantiate.
We agree with police Chief Don Melton when he wrote in a statement: “It is unfortunate that a select few have turned this family’s tragedy into an opportunity to get more social media followers or ‘likes.’ It is also inappropriate that many have chosen to share these posts without attempting to validate the information first. To date, none of the people posting on social media have contacted the police department to provide information to assist us in our investigation.”
We also recognize that not all of the facts are in, and encourage people to refrain from speculation.
That said, maybe there is lesson for us all in what happened: Authorities need to get out in front of social media, releasing information as quickly and as completely as they can. Otherwise they end up responding to it.
With more than 3 billion active Facebook users, and hundreds of millions of active Twitter users, the likelihood that authorities can control the narrative by not releasing information is unrealistic.
They need to be proactive in getting the facts because the only other option is reactive. Being respectful of family does not preclude being upfront and out front.
