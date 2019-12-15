The Joplin School District has selected Dover Hill as the site of its planned new elementary school to replace Columbia and West Central, and this location makes a lot of sense.
Is it a perfect site? Of course not. It’ll take away public park land from Joplin residents, and some of the lowest-lying parts of that property are among the first in the city to flood in heavy rains.
But we understand that no property would be perfect. Even the properties on which West Central and Columbia currently sit are far from perfect, which is among the reasons this construction project is being posed in the first place. The former property is entirely too close to the busy and bustling Seventh Street, and the latter appears to slowly but steadily be sinking into itself.
We like that Dover Hill is in the same general area as both the West Central and Columbia neighborhoods. Pupils might have to go a little farther than they’re used to in order to get to a school situated there but certainly not as far as if they were to travel to the old South Middle School or Irving Elementary School sites had the district held on to those.
The cost of the property is another appealing factor. With a memorandum of understanding that was signed by the school district and the city of Joplin last week, the cost of transferring the land to the district would be zero. There are likely to be tangential costs for the school district that are associated with this site, such as road improvements or traffic lights, but we imagine that those costs would crop up no matter where a new school is built.
Also to be appreciated is that there are 17.83 acres on which the school district can build. That’s more than double the combined properties on which West Central and Columbia currently sit. Finally, teachers and students would have adequate classroom and program space as well as plenty of room for playgrounds, outdoor classrooms or walking trails.
Speaking of the outdoors: We hope that as the school is being designed, some thought and respect are given to Dover Hill’s history. The land was donated to the city by the Landreth family, originally to be used for park space.
Because there is so much acreage out there, we’d love to see any leftover land set aside after construction of the new school and retained as public green space. We also urge the school district and design team to incorporate the new school into that striking hilltop landscape rather than making the landscape fit the school.
Dover Hill can be a good site for the new school. Let’s make sure we get it right.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.