Walkability.
The car-bound may mock, but walkability is a key trait for quality of life in a community, particularly in mixed-use areas such as downtown. It is also something Joplin has committed to expanding.
The city will receive a $3 million federal grant to spend toward finishing downtown streetscaping that had been started in 2006. The work will help complete downtown transportation infrastructure that supports all modes of transportation.
Downtown living has been growing nationwide after decades of decline. Our city has supported and benefited from the expansion of downtown living here as part of the renovation and restoration of our historic downtown. While we have fallen short in some areas, the installation, repair and expansion of sidewalks downtown is a bright spot.
Our streets and roads exist to allow people to move. As automobile ownership grew, planners came to see streets as ways to move car traffic, ignoring the other ways we get around. That change made downtown and other neighborhoods less friendly and safe for residents.
We have come a long way toward reversing that trend, particularly in areas such as downtown.
The grant will pay half of the cost to replace sidewalks along Main Street from Eighth to 15th streets. That will complete work that started in the early 2000s to streetscape the downtown as well as post-tornado work to replace the decayed South Main Street roadbed and rebuild sidewalks, install plants and trees and put in new streetlights.
U.S. Rep. Billy Long secured the grant as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022, the city said in a statement.
“This critical investment into our community will have a lasting impact on downtown Joplin’s burgeoning hub of commerce and residential development for years to come,” Long said in a statement.
He is correct. Downtown residents are within walking distance of jobs, retail spaces, coffee shops, restaurants, entertainment and public transportation. Walkability is one of the things that makes living or visiting downtown a joy. It helps to make our arts and entertainment businesses downtown a draw for visitors.
Thank you to Long and the city officials who have shepherded this project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.