“Well, space is there, and we’re going to climb it, and the moon and the planets are there, and new hopes for knowledge and peace are there. And therefore, as we set sail, we ask God’s blessing on the most hazardous and dangerous and greatest adventure on which man has ever embarked.”
— President John F. Kennedy
The Eagle is going back.
Maybe not to the surface. Not yet. But to the moon. More than 50 years after NASA last put astronauts on the moon, the space agency released details about its four-person crew to return there next year.
“This is humanity’s crew,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in announcing the members of the mission. They are: Mission Commander Reid Wiseman; Victor Glover, an African American naval aviator; Christina Koch, who holds the world record for the longest spaceflight by a woman; and Canada’s Jeremy Hansen, a former fighter pilot and the crew’s lone space rookie. Three have been to the International Space Station.
They won’t be landing on the moon or even descending into lunar orbit, but rather making a close flyby next year; this sets up a lunar landing, hopefully in 2025.
We have long advocated for a return of crewed missions to the moon and then to Mars, and have regretted that the United States seems to have lost the momentum it built up during the space race, which culminated in those Apollo landings from 1969-1972.
We say “seems” because we haven’t entirely abandoned our leading role in space, as our successes with the Hubble and James Webb space telescopes, our missions to Mars and the surface rovers, our recent uncrewed trip to the surface of the asteroid Bennu and many other successes in space in recent years attest.
Still, crewed missions since Apollo have been limited to a few hundred miles attained by the space shuttles, or trips to the ISS (which is closer to Joplin than St. Louis), and our return has appeared enervated by comparison to the accomplishments in the 1960s and early 1970s.
More than a decade ago, former President Barack Obama zeroed out funding for Constellation, a human spaceflight initiative that would have us on the moon by 2020 and then on to Mars. It was a missed opportunity and a setback.
We believe that humans belong in space and share the sentiment of Neil Armstrong, who testified before Congress in 2010 on behalf of such flights.
“I believe that, so far, our national investment in space exploration and our sharing of the knowledge gained with the rest of the world ... has served us very well,” Armstrong told Congress in 2010. “America is respected for the contributions it has made in learning to sail upon this new ocean. If the leadership we have acquired through our investment is allowed simply to fade away, other nations will surely step in where we have faltered. I do not believe this would be in our best interest.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.