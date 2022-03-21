The time has come to talk about daylight saving time.
In a divided political era, it is the one thing that the Senate has been able to take up quickly and unanimously agree on.
The senators are fans of an added hour of sunshine at the end of the day, so much so that they passed a measure to lock the clocks two days after America sprang forward in its most recent time shift.
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio brought the Sunshine Protection Act to the Senate floor, where it passed by unanimous consent. “Pardon the pun, but: This is an idea whose time has come,” Rubio said.
Of course, time is relative, as are feelings about the annual swings our clocks make. The practice was implemented by both sides during World War I as a way for the country to save energy.
It returned in World War II, and after the conflict ended, some areas liked it enough to keep it. Some didn’t. The Uniform Time Act of 1966 standardized the practice, but even then Arizona and Hawaii held to standard time.
But time is weird and its history even weirder. Standard time isn’t all that standard anyway. It didn’t begin in the U.S. until noon on Nov. 18, 1883, when North American railroads settled on keeping time using hour-wide time zones.
Before that, every town or region pretty much set its own time. After all, measured time is a human invention anchored to the path of the sun across the sky. Because the Earth is a globe (sit down, flat-earthers), sun-based time shifts by about a minute every 12 miles as you move east or west across the country. You can see why that might be inconvenient for railroads, shippers and passengers who tried to run on a schedule between towns.
The U.S. has even tried year-round daylight saving time before, in 1974, to save energy. It was popular at first, but as workers and students rose and went to work in the winter dark, its popularity waned. It was repealed before the measure was set to expire.
There are arguments to be made for standard time, and there are arguments to be made for daylight saving time. What is beyond argument is that shifting time is hard on people, triggering sleep disruption and even mental health concerns, though some are affected by it less than others.
Most Americans say they want to stop springing forward and falling back every year: 71% in a 2019 AP-NORC poll and 60% in a 2021 Economist/YouGov poll. The problem is that people didn’t agree on which system — standard or daylight saving — to keep. The Senate measure settled on one; the House has yet to agree to take the resolution up.
So now is the time to weigh in. Let us know: Do you prefer an early sunrise or a late sunset?
