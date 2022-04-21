Be kind to your mother.
Let's do that on Earth Day — take care of the planet that has birthed and nurtured us.
This day founded in April 1970 celebrates the land, water and air that make up the framework of our world. It recognizes the connection between people and the other living creatures dependent on our planet. The founding of Earth Day was an important part of a movement that changed our world.
It helped fuel the effort to pass the Clean Air Act and Clean Water Act and to create the Environmental Protection Agency, all under Republican administrations. In fact, President Richard Nixon said, in his 1970 State of the Union address, "Clean air, clean water, open spaces — these should once again be the birthright of every American."
As we mark Earth Day 52 years later, recall that the ideas of Earth Day aren't new.
Thinkers such as Henry David Thoreau, John Muir and Edward Abbey have espoused many of them. Responsible sportsmen have long cared for wildlife, meadows, woodlands and fisheries. Responsible farmers care for the land and livestock. The biblical exhortation to responsible stewardship urges a profound regard for creation.
Some have lost sight of these values — or disregard the fact that we affect our planet and it affects us. Some have said, "Don't worry. The Earth is too big for us to hurt it."
Yet we have seen time and again man wipe out animals — an estimated 680 vertebrate species since the 16th century — including the carrier pigeon here in America, once so abundant that they shut out the light of the sun when they flew over. We nearly lost our national symbol, the bald eagle, through our profligate use of the pesticide DDT.
We have seen invasive species we have moved devastate landscapes. We have carelessly transported fungal diseases that all but wiped out chestnut trees and elms in the U.S.
We have even been responsible for the topsoil that was so rich in the Great Plains washing to the sea or blowing away on the wind, so much so that it led to a black storm blanketing the nation's capital in the Dust Bowl era. We didn't create the drought, but our land use set to flight the soil that had been protected by a sea of grass.
The best protection against these disasters is to hold fast to the knowledge that we are deeply connected to everything else and we don't always know the damage we might do.
As Aldo Leopold wrote: "The last word in ignorance is the man who says of an animal or plant, 'What good is it?' If the land mechanism as a whole is good, then every part is good, whether we understand it or not. If the biota, in the course of eons, has built something we like but do not understand, then who but a fool would discard seemingly useless parts? To keep every cog and wheel is the first precaution of intelligent tinkering.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.