It's a measure of the seriousness of this pandemic that a Congress that just weeks ago was deeply divided has united so quickly to push through a relief package of this magnitude.
Most of you by now know the big details — $2.2 trillion, direct payments of $1,200 per adult, boosting unemployment payments with a $600 weekly federal supplement for 13 weeks, more than $100 billion for hospitals to help offset their losses and costs, loans for large companies, and more.
The truth is that a lot of families and businesses need a lifeline right now, and this will surely help. Will it be enough? Anybody's guess.
But this is, as others have pointed out, a no-fault crisis, as opposed to the wreckage done to our economy in 2007-2008 by greed-driven operators at many of the nation's big financial houses.
Perhaps the most critical component of the stimulus is one that will allow employers to borrow federal money for eight weeks, and if they keep their employees on the payroll during that time, the loan will be forgiven.
We won't argue that this stimulus is needed right now but won't be surprised, either, to learn that a good bit of pork and unnecessary spending has been thrown in, such as $25 million for the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
If nothing else, maybe $2.2 trillion in direct payments, tax breaks, subsidies and loans will serve as a corrective to one error that has entered American thinking and subsisted far too long. For some reason, a good number of Americans — some of them around here — have bought into the propaganda that the federal government is our enemy, an agency that is out to get them and usurp their rights.
For Joplin residents, the tornado should have put all such suspicion to rest. The federal government less than a decade ago played a vital role in getting this town back on its feet. And a few years before that, it bailed us out of a Wall Street-driven financial crisis. Here we are again, looking to that same government, this time for the largest — call it what you will: bailout, stimulus, rescue mission — in American history.
We are glad the federal government has stepped up help, grateful that we live in a nation where it can. We see it as an ally — though not perfect by any means — in the storm.
