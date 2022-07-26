The Aug. 2 primary election is fast approaching. In fact, it’s now just a week away.
Now is the time to get acquainted with the candidates and issues that you’ll see on your ballot, if you haven’t already.
There are numerous opportunities to do so this week:
• Joplin voters may attend an informational meeting on Proposition Public Safety from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Silver Creek Community Center, 3106 Silver Creek Drive. Attendees can talk with police Chief Sloan Rowland and Assistant Chief Andy Nimmo, of the Joplin Fire Department, along with members of the citizens committee for Proposition Public Safety and other city officials.
The proposal would levy a $1 tax for every $100 of assessed value on all real and personal property, with the revenue to provide better pay for and hire more police officers and firefighters. For a home with a market value of $150,000, the owner’s property tax bill would increase by $285, and for personal property of $30,000 it would be about $100, city officials have said. City officials have projected that the taxes would produce about $9 million a year.
• Carthage voters may attend an informational meeting about a new performing arts center at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the school district’s auditorium, 714 S. Main St.
The ballot proposal seeks voter approval of an $18 million bond issue to build a performing arts center on the Carthage High School campus. It would extend the district’s existing 83-cent debt service levy for two years from 2040 to 2042.
• Learn more about the Republican, Democratic and Libertarian candidates seeking their party’s nomination for the 7th Congressional District seat in a Joplin Globe series called The 5 Q’s. Each candidate had the opportunity to respond directly to the same five questions about abortion, gun safety, the Ukraine crisis and more.
You can find that series in the Globe editions published July 12-16 and online at joplinglobe.com.
• Learn more about the top Republican and Democratic candidates for Missouri’s open U.S. Senate seat in a series of profiles from our partners at the Missouri Independent, a nonprofit, online news organization.
The Globe began running the profiles over the weekend and will conclude the day before the election. As of today, profiles of Republicans Dave Schatz and Billy Long and Democrat Spencer Toder have been published, with profiles of Republicans Vicky Hartzler, Eric Greitens and Eric Schmitt and Democrats Lucas Kunce and Trudy Busch Valentine still to come.
You can find the series in the Globe print and e-editions, and online at joplinglobe.com.
