In an effort to recruit and retain quality teachers, a growing number of small rural school districts in our area have adopted the four-day school week.
The latest of these is Sarcoxie, which will launch its new calendar in August. The superintendent, Phil Lewis, told the Globe that his district felt some pressure to move in that direction because so many other districts in Southwest Missouri — Jasper, Miller, East Newton and Pierce City, to name a few — have already launched the four-day week themselves. Sarcoxie wanted in on that competitive edge.
Some districts that have already made the switch to a four-day week have seen some successes in the area of staffing. Dustin Storm, the superintendent in Miller, told us that staff turnover has dropped from about 25% annually to 10% or 15% since his district implemented a four-day week.
The option of a four-day week is clearly preferred by many districts in our area. But as school districts are starting to find: What happens when everyone is offering it? It levels the playing field, taking away that competitive advantage, and everyone is back at square one, fighting over the same teachers without any real new incentive to offer them.
We won't downplay the importance of a four-day school week for districts, rather we view it as a Band-Aid solution for a problem that most of these districts can't solve on their own.
To truly be able to recruit and retain quality teachers, districts need to offer fair compensation — and that starts with public funding of education.
Our state lawmakers must be prepared once again this year to fully fund K-12 education through the foundation formula, giving school districts the resources they need to offer competitive salaries to teachers.
They also should fund related areas of public education, such as transportation. When lawmakers cut funds for public schools to be able to provide transportation to students as required by law, those districts dip in to other pieces of their budget to provide those services. All of that, in turn, hurts districts' ability to pay their teachers well.
Teachers are among the most important of us. They are educating and training literally all other professions and raising up the next generations of our community.
We appreciate that the four-day week is available to school districts for staffing purposes. But Missouri can and should do more to support its public schoolteachers.
