Whew!
Thank goodness the primary election season is over.
In Missouri and Kansas, it was quite a wild one, with dozens of candidates across the board fighting for the chance to be their party’s nominee in November along with a few significantly divisive issues on the ballot.
Unfortunately, the primary season also was one that had turned ugly before votes were cast and counted.
Candidates who disagreed with their challengers’ politics simply called them names instead of discussing their differences. Campaigns put out misleading or false claims about others in attempts to sway voters rather than detailing their own platforms. Some were even accused of representing or suggesting violence to support their ideas.
It didn’t happen in every race. But it happened enough that many voters were completely turned off to the whole thing, regardless of who was behaving well and who was behaving badly.
How did this happen?
How did we become so polarized?
When did we as a nation, as a state, as a community decide that it was acceptable for this level of hostility to enter politics?
“The Pew Research Center defines political polarization as ‘the vast and growing gap between liberals and conservatives, Republicans and Democrats,’” the National League of Cities noted in a report last year. “While differences and disagreement in ideology and policy — ideological polarization — are normal and healthy in a democracy, the growing antagonism between people and parties is not.
“... American culture has coarsened in the last few years, with people increasingly resorting to anger, vitriol and violence rather than dialogue to share their problems and express differences. The deep entrenchment of political ideologies into the core of who we are as a nation has taken us to a place in society where, rather than viewing those with opposing viewpoints as our friends, neighbors and fellow Americans, a growing segment views one another as enemies. This is dangerous for democracy.”
To turn this movement around and protect our democracy, demand that your candidates focus on themselves and what they stand for, rather than spending their time bashing others. Demand that they treat their competitors with courtesy, instead of demeaning them. Demand that they tell you what they will do if elected, not the hyperbolic rhetoric around their opponents being elected. Demand, in general, that we do better next time.
We are a civilized people, and our elections should reflect that. We can vote for politicians and decide ballot issues, even controversial ones, by having open and honest conversations with one another and being civil, even when we might disagree.
Now that the primary election is over, let’s all take a breath and refresh so that when the November general election comes, we can commit to less hostility and more civility.
