The effort across our region to diminish or eliminate sales taxes on groceries is a move in the right direction.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt called for the elimination of the 4.5% state sales tax on groceries. The move would leave local sales taxes on food unchanged but would reduce state sales tax proceeds by an estimated $351 million annually.
Kansas is also moving to zero out the state sales tax on groceries. The Legislature and governor in 2022 had approved a gradual reduction from 6.5% to zero by 2025.
Action now being considered by lawmakers and Gov. Laura Kelly could eliminate the state grocery sales tax in less than two months rather than in two years.
The Missouri General Assembly passed a bill in 1999 to reduce Missouri’s sales tax by 3% from the general state sales tax. Repeated efforts to further reduce that rate have failed.
The current Missouri state tax on groceries is 1.2%. That could quickly become an outlier in the region. Lawmakers will surely see proposals to reduce or eliminate the tax again this session.
People must eat to live. Regardless of income or wealth, we all have to buy groceries. But for those with fewer resources and a lower income, the percentage of available funds they must devote to simply sustaining their lives and the lives of their children is significantly higher. Sales taxes on food therefore hit the poorest hardest.
While it would be ideal to eliminate the sales tax on groceries across the board, the approach of leaving the decision on local and county sales taxes to local voters and their representatives is appropriate and removes a potential stumbling block to consideration of these measures.
“Please support everyday Kansans trying to meet their immediate food needs as well as helping increase the impact of various ministries working on food insecurity,” Sisters of Charity coordinator Rebecca Metz said in a report by the Kansas Reflector. Metz said that the legislation would help charities battling hunger while it reduces the tax burden on low- and middle-income individuals and families.
Scott Baker, executive director of Feeding Missouri, testifying before lawmakers last year about a bill in Missouri to eliminate the state grocery tax, said removing the tax would help all Missourians.
Our respective states are in a good position to make the downward adjustment on sales tax, with Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri all showing surpluses.
We urge lawmakers in all three states to craft and support careful measures to eliminate the state sales on groceries.
It is the right thing to do.
