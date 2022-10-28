Halloween weekend is here, packed full of trick-or-treating events and festivals to help celebrate the scariest season of the year.
But here’s something especially scary: Children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year, according to the nonprofit National Safety Council.
There are several things kids, parents and drivers can do to help avoid a terrible accident over the next few days — or even just to make sure that the weekend is all fun and excitement, rather than filled with worries or concerns over allergies or unwrapped candies. These tips come from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Consumer Product Safety Commission and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For kids and their parents:
• Wear costumes that say “flame resistant.” If you make your costume, use flame-resistant fabrics such as polyester or nylon.
• Wear bright, reflective costumes or add strips of reflective tape so you’ll be more visible. Make sure the costumes aren’t so long that you’re in danger of tripping.
• Wear makeup and hats rather than costume masks that can obscure your vision.
• Test the makeup you plan to use at least 24 to 48 hours in advance. Put a small amount on the arm of the person who will be wearing it. If a rash, redness, swelling or other signs of irritation develop where the makeup was applied, that’s a sign of a possible allergy.
• Vibrantly colored makeup is popular at Halloween. Check the FDA’s list of color additives to see if the colors are FDA-approved. If they aren’t approved for their intended use, don’t use them. This is especially important for colored makeup around the eyes.
• Don’t wear decorative (colored) contact lenses that appear to change how your eyes look due to the risk of eye injury, unless you have seen an eye care professional for a proper fitting and been given instructions for how to use them.
• Don’t eat candy until it has been inspected at home.
• In case of a food allergy, check the label to ensure the allergen isn’t present.
• Parents of very young children should remove any choking hazards such as gum, peanuts, hard candies or small toys from the Halloween bags.
• Inspect commercially wrapped treats for signs of tampering, such as an unusual appearance or discoloration, tiny pinholes or tears in wrappers. Throw away anything that looks suspicious.
For anyone who needs to be on the road, especially on Halloween night, follow these tips from the National Safety Council and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration:
• Watch for children walking on roadways, medians and curbs.
• Enter and exit driveways and alleys carefully.
• At twilight and later in the evening, watch for children in dark clothing.
• Discourage new, inexperienced drivers from driving on Halloween.
• Don’t look at your phone when you’re driving. Keep your attention on the road.
• If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact law enforcement.
Have a safe and spooky Halloween.
