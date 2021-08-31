Is it stubbornness? Pettiness? Indifference?
Whatever is motivating the ongoing lag in implementing the Medicaid expansion passed by Missouri voters more than a year ago, the foot-dragging needs to end.
Regardless of any administrative difficulties, real people continue to be harmed by the wrongful resistance to serving those qualified under the expansion. The people have spoken. Courts have spoken. First the Legislature and now Gov. Mike Parson’s administration have hurt fellow Missourians — approximately 275,000 of us.
Attorneys who successfully sued to force Missouri to enact voter-approved Medicaid expansion sent a letter to state officials recently arguing that delays in implementation not only violate the court order but also federal law. The letter sent to the attorney general’s office questions why the Department of Social Services would need until Oct. 1 to begin enrolling eligible individuals.
The letter argued that refusing to enroll newly eligible individuals while those previously eligible continue to have their applications processed “is not treating these populations equitably” as the court ordered.
In August, Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem ruled that DSS could not stop newly eligible residents who qualify for benefits under Medicaid expansion from enrolling nor impose greater restrictions on them. The agency had argued it needed two more months to put more personnel and computer systems in place before enrolling applicants and had requested a hearing to demonstrate why. It was not granted.
Gov. Mike Parson had announced that, in response to the ruling, the Department of Social Services would begin accepting applications from the approximately 275,000 residents who qualify under voter-approved Medicaid expansion. But the eligibility determinations of new applications could take up to 60 days, the governor’s office had said.
There is good indication that the delay is, at least in part, stalling. A video released to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch shows Kim Evans, director of the Family Support Division of DSS, telling workers that “The applications will sit there until we have the eligibility piece in, which will be Oct. 1.”
“Staff will go ahead and do the verifications that are needed on the applications,” Evans is quoted as saying. “But what we will do is, we will not — we will not run a determination. We will not finalize these applications. We will let the system do that on October the first.”
It looks as if the administration ignored the court’s refusal to allow the delay and slow-rolled the applications anyway.
It is time for the ongoing obstruction to end and the will of the voters to finally be followed.
