A recent federal report reveals a situation in Missouri’s child welfare agency that must be remedied; a federal investigation found nearly 1,000 foster children went missing while under the care of the Missouri’s Social Services Department in 2019, and at least one was sex-trafficked.
The report was discussed by Missouri lawmakers last week in a meeting of the House Children and Families Committee. Federal authorities helped Missouri search for 978 missing children in 2019. Red flags raised in those searches prompted the inspector general’s review.
The report found that Missouri’s Social Services Department did not do enough to identify foster children at risk of leaving their foster homes, nor did it take steps to prevent them from running away, find missing children or check on the children after they were found.
Acting Social Services Director Jennifer Tidball told the committee that the problem was likely one of documentation. She said state workers might have been doing more to help missing children without recording their actions.
The problem with that statement is twofold: First, saying we probably did a better job but just didn’t report it sounds like an excuse. Second, the regulations and protocols involving foster children require proper reporting on those who are missing and on action taken to ensure that those found do not go missing again. Reporting is required to ensure proper protection, care and follow-up. Failure to report is an indicator the job isn’t being done properly.
Many children leave their foster homes to be with relatives, friends or romantic partners, according to the inspector general report. Tidball said that while some of the children ran away, many of those who were missing were likely staying with friends or family, while others may have been kidnapped by a parent. State policy requires visitation plans so foster children can safely maintain important relationships. This also helps reduce their risk of running away from foster homes, but many of the children who went missing didn’t have such a plan, according to the report.
Regardless, once the state has taken a child into care, the department is accountable for knowing where the child is and for ensuring that child’s well-being.
The Social Services Department has a troubled history, and efforts have been made repeatedly to reform the system. The department must better identify children who are at risk of going missing and intervene early to reduce the risk; it must find those missing and implement remedial action to keep them from disappearing again.
In 2020, there were 20,226 children in the state foster care system. Staffing and funding a system that cares for so many is a huge challenge — one at which we are clearly not falling short. Any effort at reform requires accountability.
It is time to make changes to ensure the safety of the children our state has in its care.
