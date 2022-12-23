Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas. Portions of central, east central, south central, southwest, and west central Missouri. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to Noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear layered clothing, a hat, and gloves. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear layered clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&