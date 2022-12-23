Students in the Joplin School District last week wrapped up the fall semester, and with it, put an end cap on nearly 100 years of educational instruction at Columbia and West Central elementary schools.
These buildings have faithfully served their neighborhoods for almost a century, and it’s time that they are retired. They are not well equipped to handle 21st-century learning, so students next month will start fresh in the new Dover Hill Elementary School.
But what happens now with the old schools?
District officials have said they would raze Columbia and either raze or sell West Central. In fact, the 2019 memorandum of understanding between the school district and the city of Joplin for the Dover Hill property stipulated that the school district would demolish Columbia at its own cost within 12 months of occupancy of the new school, although nothing would prohibit the district from selling that property. It also required the school district to demolish West Central at its own cost within 36 months of occupancy of the new school unless it had another use for the old building or can sell or transfer the property to another user, according to previous Globe reports.
It’s possible that a private investor could be interested in restoring Columbia, similar to the way that the Downtown Joplin Alliance is marketing the old Union Depot to potential buyers.
But in all honesty, Columbia probably should just be torn down because of its cracking, settling and other structural problems. We’d love to see that lot donated back to the city of Joplin, which gave up its Dover Hill property at no cost for construction of the new school, for use as a public park.
West Central has a little more potential. It is structurally sound and sits along busy Seventh Street, the current Route 66.
A creative and motivated buyer could turn that school into a Route 66 attraction or city museum. Another possibility is the school district using it for some of its programs in the way that it used the old Duquesne Elementary School, at least for a while, to store materials for its prom-focused Operation Fairy Godmother program.
Or perhaps West Central could be turned into housing for families in need? Watered Gardens has done something similar with the old Washington Education Center on Second Street, transforming that building into temporary living quarters for mothers and their children.
No one wants to see those schools sit vacant for too long and deteriorate into crumbling, unusable eyesores. We encourage the school district to explore all options in the coming year to find a solution for the buildings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.