Gerrymander: To divide (a voting area) so as to give one political party a majority in as many districts as possible or weaken the voting strength of an ethnic or racial group, urban population, etc.
— Webster’s New World
College Dictionary, fourth edition States will draw up new congressional and legislative districts this year; lawmakers must take care to create sensible, compact districts that are fair to voters.
The U.S. Census Bureau has said it will deliver redistricting data to all states by Sept. 30. Pandemic-related issues delayed the original plan to deliver the redistricting data to the states at once by March 31.
Gov. Mike Parson has said the only extraordinary session he plans to call this year will take up congressional redistricting, required because of the delayed census data. The U.S. Constitution requires that census data collected every 10 years be used to reapportion legislative districts for the U.S. House of Representatives on the basis of population.
The impulse of politicians — of either party — is to manipulate the boundaries to create safe districts for their lawmakers and to consolidate their political power. We urge lawmakers to resist that impulse because such reapportionment is damaging to voters and to democracy.
Instead, we urge lawmakers to create districts of equal population that are compact, contiguous and racially fair — in keeping with the law and good practice — and to resist the urge to seek partisan advantage.
Over the past few years, Missouri has whipsawed in a tussle over redistricting, first with the passage of the Clean Missouri amendment and then with the repeal of its redistricting portion when voters passed Amendment 3. The back and forth shows both how important redistricting is and the difficulty of achieving a clear consensus on the best way to ensure fairness.
Why does it matter? Redistricting will determine the makeup of legislative and congressional districts for a decade. With a supermajority, Missouri Republicans have the Legislature locked up, though the electorate is much more closely divided.
The urge to cement that advantage by creating safe districts confining the opposition to as few districts as possible, or by distributing opponents so thinly they will have no voice, creates lawmakers beholden to the energized extremes of both parties.
In safe districts, whether they be Republican or Democrat, the primary challenge is the biggest threat to a lawmaker’s seat. Legislators become captive to highly motivated partisans who will turn out for primaries — generally low-turnout affairs — to punish a lawmaker for compromising, failing to hold fast to the orthodoxy of the fringe or failing to push wedge issues hard enough.
The risk of “getting primaried” leads to a Legislature that serves the extremes rather than seeking to “let the welfare of the people be the supreme law,” as our state motto says.
Lawmakers should seek first to serve the people of their states, promoting our general welfare and solving problems as well as they may. That requires the ability to work together, to seek compromise and advance the people’s interests; gerrymandering hamstrings such efforts.
We urge our lawmakers to diligently seek the best for their voters rather than to seek the best voters for themselves.
