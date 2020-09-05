We always welcome Saturday as a chance to look back on the week and note the good that has happened.
For the third month in a row, unemployment fell in Joplin. In July, unemployment in the metro area of Jasper and Newton counties hit 6.0%. That's a far cry from where some experts and economists feared we were heading this spring — 20% to 25%, comparable to the Great Depression. We still have too many unemployed in the area, and many companies and businesses are still struggling, but at least the economy continues to show signs of improvement.
Speaking of improvement, construction began this week on the first expansion of the Jasper County Jail in Carthage in more than 25 years. A ceremonial groundbreaking was held Wednesday for the $12.5 million expansion, which will address overcrowding and allow jail staff to provide additional programs for inmates.
“We have all kinds of different programs we’re planning to implement, with the idea that folks are sitting in the county jail waiting for their court date and doing nothing, playing checkers, cards, whatever,” Sheriff Randee Kaiser said. “Why not engage them with some treatment options during that time in an effort to rehabilitate and take care of that problem?”
Why not indeed?
The jail expansion is one of three projects totaling $50 million the county is undertaking after voters last year approved an extension of a sales tax from 2023 to 2038 to fund additional county work. The smaller of the three projects is renovation of the interior of the Jasper County Courthouse in Carthage; the largest is construction of a new Courts Building in downtown Joplin.
The quarter-cent sales tax was initially approved by voters in 2016 to build a new Juvenile Services Building in Joplin and for exterior renovation at the Carthage courthouse. The Juvenile Services Center was completed in April 2019, and just recently Jasper County Commissioners voted to prepay $5.9 million for the building, saving the county $315,000 in future interest expenses.
That Juvenile Services Center, the new Joplin Courts building and the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex, which could break ground early next year, add up to an investment approaching $65 million for the Joplin downtown area in just a period of a few years.
And if you need another reason to be grateful, it looks like fall temperatures arrive next week. Officially, autumn is still more than two weeks away, but we won't complain if it gets here early.
