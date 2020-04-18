As the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the economy and endanger the lives of our friends and neighbors, there were a few bright spots this week that highlighted the way we’re taking care of one another.
On a large scale, the federal coronavirus relief bill is providing nearly $152.5 million to 75 Missouri airports that are reeling from lack of passengers. The funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments
This kind of assistance is important so that these airports are primed to resume flights and operations when the economy reopens. We all value our ability to travel easily, and we’re glad to see this help make its way to airports in Joplin, Aurora, Monett, Neosho, Lamar and Nevada, among others.
But you don’t have to be part of the federal government or any other large agency to help others.
Rachel and Stephen Grindle, Mackenzie Spaulding and Alex Brady are prime examples of that.
The Grindles, as we reported in a story this past Saturday, are working with their neighbors to install a Little Free Pantry in their north Joplin neighborhood. It’s part of a mini-pantry movement to provide immediate relief to local food-insecure households, just as the Little Free Library initiative connects residents with access to books and other reading materials.
Spaulding, a social work student at Pittsburg (Kansas) State University, has made it part of her senior project to help the city of Arma get its new food pantry up and running. She’s taking donations through Facebook and via boxes set up in Pittsburg, according to a Globe story that also ran April 11.
And Brady, 12, of Joplin, is creating and selling origami and artwork through Facebook to raise money for Children’s Haven, which provides a temporary home to children whose parents are experiencing a crisis. As of this past weekend, when we first told you about him, he’d raised approximately $430, and that number is likely higher by now.
You four are a terrific inspiration to the rest of us. Keep it up.
