Amid all the heavy and heart-rending news of late, there's a lot of good being revealed.
George and Jaime Michalopoulis, owners of Mythos, 1306 S. Range Line Road, and Social BTB at the Gryphon Building, 1027 S. Main St., are doing a couple of amazing things. We applaud their efforts to keep employees on board providing takeout and local delivery of meals.
Damon Graue, who works at the restaurant, also told us that there is an automatic 20 percent gratuity on top of the cost of the order, but customers also receive an instant rebate on a gift card that can be used when the dining room reopens.
And he also told us that for every $2 spent to buy gift cards for the restaurant, the owners will provide a free meal to a person in need.
“That started last night and we’ve sold enough to provide 1,000 meals already,” Graue told us Thurssday. “It’s been really humbling. Super cool.”
Super cool is right.
On a side note, the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce has put up a website where information about restaurants and retailers can be found for those who want to support them during the pandemic. It is at www.SupportJoplin.com.
Meeting needs
There's another way you can help.
The United Way of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas has set up a campaign to respond to local needs during the outbreak.
Duane Dreiling, executive director, told us the United Way will make distributions to community nonprofit providers that focus on supporting working families with things such as rent, utilities and food.
To donate, go to unitedwaymokan.org and click the “Donate” button on the right side of the page. There also is an option to give by texting “2020COVID” to 41444; donors will be sent a link.
To arrange for other giving options, contact the United Way at 417-624-0153 or 620-231-8140. Checks with “COVID-19 response campaign” in the memo line can be sent to 3510 E. Third St. in Joplin and to 117 W. Fourth St. in Pittsburg, Kansas.
And one last bit of "so cool" news, we also welcome President Donald Trump's decision to delay Tax Day, from April 15 to July 15. That is appreciated as Americans wrestle with all the economic fallout from the pandemic.
