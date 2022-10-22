Cooperation and coordination of firefighting training between area towns is poised for a big step forward.
Pending final approval from the Neosho City Council, the city of Neosho will relocate a Drager Swede flashover simulator from one of its stations to the Joplin Public Safety Training Center. According to the terms of a memorandum of understanding between the two cities, the relocation will allow Joplin firefighters to use the simulator and allow Neosho firefighters to use the Joplin center’s other training systems.
The proposed deal is a good example of how communities can work together for mutual benefit. The Joplin Public Safety Training Center benefits Neosho firefighters by providing training that isn’t available in that community. Neosho provides the simulator to Joplin and city firefighters benefit by gaining a trainer they have sought since at least 2006. And don’t we want our firefighters as well trained as possible?
“We have been trying to get one, and cost is absolutely the reason for not having one,” said Joplin fire Chief Gerald Ezell. “In exchange, they can use our burn building and classrooms. It just makes sense; we have a partnership with them already.”
The flashover simulator is especially important because it helps train responders for one of the most dangerous situations firefighters experience. As fire burns through a room, heat grows so intense that flammable gases are released from fabric and wood and float to the ceiling. There, the gases build up. As the room grows even hotter, they can ignite. When that moment arrives, a second fire roars to life overhead and throughout the room, a potentially deadly situation for firefighters.
The temperature in a room during flashover jumps rapidly to more than 1,100 degrees. It is a critical event to identify and prevent, Neosho fire Chief Aaron Houk said, because firefighters can try to cool a structure down with water before a flashover occurs. The flashover simulator allows firefighters to see such an event happen, including the appearance of a fire before a flashover happens.
“With this, we can make a flashover in a controlled environment and let firefighters see it,” Houk said. “It’s a big thing in training for young firefighters to realize what that environment looks like before it flashes. If you get a couple of rooms that flash, well, a person can survive roughly six to 10 seconds in an environment that hot.”
The deal will benefit both communities and those who put it together are deserving of applause. Ezell said the city of Joplin has given final approval for its end of the deal. The only thing pending from Neosho is a second and third reading from the Neosho City Council, which is expected to be part of a consent agenda for its Tuesday meeting. The council on Oct. 4 approved the agreement 5-0.
We urge the Neosho City Council to approve the deal.
