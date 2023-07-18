Nearly 5 million calls, texts and chats came in from people seeking help with suicide or mental health crises during the first year of operation for the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.
That’s the latest update from Vibrant Emotional Health, the national nonprofit administrator of the 988 hotline since it went into effect on July 16, 2022, replacing the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline that had a longer, more unwieldy phone number.
That’s also 2 million more contacts with mental health specialists than were recorded during the previous 12 months, meaning up to 2 million more people reached out for and found help during a time of crisis.
The 988 number was developed as the nation’s three-digit hotline for mental health through bipartisan legislation that was signed into law in 2020 by then-President Donald Trump. The hotline formally launched last July, and the Biden administration has poured nearly $1 billion into efforts to support it.
Additional data from the past 12 months suggests that people have been dialing 988 when they need to talk to someone. According to Vibrant, calls that were answered increased by 46%, chats that were answered increased by 141% and texts that were answered increased by 1,135%, all compared to the same time period in 2021-22. The average time it took a call to be answered decreased to 41 seconds, down from 2 minutes and 39 seconds.
There’s even more that has happened in the past year. Those who oversee the program recognized a need for more targeted services for groups of people who are particularly vulnerable to suicidal ideation.
As a result, the 988 hotline now features specialized services for LGBTQ+ youth and young adults (press 3 after calling 988) and veterans (press 1). Spanish speakers looking for services can press 2 when calling 988 or text AYUDA to 988. Future plans for improvement of the hotline call for the addition of a videophone service to aid individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing.
The importance of this hotline cannot be overstated.
In 2021, 4.8% of adults 18 or older had serious thoughts of suicide, and among adolescents ages 12-17, 12.7% had serious thoughts of suicide, according to a Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration national survey. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that in 2021, suicide was the second-leading cause of death for people ages 10-14 and 25-34 years.
But there is hope. Studies have shown that after speaking with a trained crisis counselor, most callers to a crisis hotline are significantly more likely to feel less depressed, less suicidal, less overwhelmed and more hopeful.
And it’s clear that the 988 hotline is making a difference.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.
