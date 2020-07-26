The Joplin School District is preparing to finalize its framework for how it will reopen its schools next month amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The district, like many across the nation, is insistent that children and teenagers need to be in school for a variety of reasons — teachers are better able to provide instruction or educational interventions, staff are in a better position to report suspected child neglect or abuse, children have access to meals that they might not get at home and students have the benefit of socializing with their peers. Parents, too, have said that they want their children to return to school rather than resume remote learning.
Much of what is being discussed for Joplin classrooms is similar to what is being advised of classrooms all over the country — face masks or face shields, frequent disinfecting and sanitization of equipment, social distancing. These are all good, commonsense recommendations that can help slow the spread of COVID-19, should an outbreak occur in a school.
But here are some additional considerations we'd like the district to think about:
• Flexibility. Administrators have already told us they're prioritizing the flexibility to be able to pivot from in-person instruction to virtual instruction if it becomes necessary, and we just want to underscore how important that will be. No one can truly predict how the virus might spread this fall, and if there is an outbreak, teachers and staff must be ready to switch from the classroom setting to the online setting at the drop of a hat.
• Communication. The district has already reported a handful of positive COVID-19 cases of students and a staff member during its summer session, and the early communication of that information to parents was lacking in the kinds of details that would allow them to assess their children's safety and exposure. A lack of information also will fuel social media rumors and perhaps unnecessary decisions by parents. Administrators must communicate with parents and with the public regularly and transparently this year, particularly if more positive cases surface.
• Decisiveness. By this, we mean that administrators will need to be able to determine when they believe it's safe to keep schools open and when a school (or multiple schools) might need to close for a period of time because of an outbreak. The district must feel confident in making those kinds of difficult decisions in the interest of students' and employees' health and safety.
• Testing. Would it be possible to test all students, teachers and staff on a regular basis? We're finding that it can be done in some contexts. The NFL and NFL Players Association recently agreed to daily COVID-19 testing for the first two weeks of training camp, with testing scaling back only if positive rates are below a certain threshold. We realize that the NFL might be able to pay for testing in ways that a public school district cannot, but we still believe that widespread, consistent testing would go a long way in ensuring that those who are in class are staying safe.
To be clear, we believe that students' education must continue, regardless of the pandemic. Certainly, some modifications must be made this year, and we're trusting our local school and health officials that they'll implement policies and procedures that will keep our students, teachers and staff members safe.
