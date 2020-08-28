Are you ready for some football?
You bet! Hank Williams Jr. asked that question to crank up the excitement for fans of Monday Night Football.
No need to ask that tonight. We're excited to get the opening high school games underway. Heck, we're doubly excited because we weren't sure for a while high school football would even happen.
Still, this will be the year to leave some of the rowdy behavior at home because the season could well depend on the fans and their ability to follow some simple rules.
The marquee match-up tonight is the contest between Joplin — last year's Class 6A state runner up — and Webb City, the defending 4A state champion.
This year, the season opener is at Junge Stadium, and while it would normally be packed, if not overflowing, attendance has been limited to 2,000 because of COVID-19. That's about half capacity. Joplin is giving its share of the tickets — 1,250 — to parents, band members, cheerleaders, dancers and staff. Student tickets are capped at 125. Webb City gets 750 tickets to do as it sees fit, but the bottom line is that there won't be tickets available for the general public.
Tonight, in honor of all the players have to endure to make these games happen, in deference to all the pads and protective equipment they have to wear, the least fans can do is keep on masks when entering and leaving the stadium, when going to the bathroom or the concession stand. The least we can do is respect the rules of social distancing.
The student-athletes have worked hard to make this night and this season happen, and by respecting the rules, we can keep it going; disrespect the rules and we put people — and the season — at risk.
As Jim Henry, the Globe's sports editor, has warned, "To be blunt, a lack of community support could mean the end of the season. ... So fans, do your part and adjust to the new football normal."
That's great advice.
Football, we're glad you're back.
