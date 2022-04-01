Elections are all about making good decisions.
Voters will be called upon once again on Tuesday to make the best decisions they can in elections for area city councils and school boards, and for various tax and bond issues. To make good decisions, residents need good information.
We’ve noticed candidates for various local offices peppering some of their statements and responses with comments on national and world matters. Given that local races in Missouri are nonpartisan, some readers may find value in these opinions as a signal of a particular political outlook. But voters need to give greatest weight to candidates’ responses regarding local questions and matters directly affecting the offices they are seeking — responses regarding matters over which the office sought holds actual influence are the most pertinent.
Such information is available in a number of places.
The Globe offers our readers a voters guide in this weekend’s edition, April 2-3. Readers can learn about candidates in city council and school board races and various ballot proposals in Joplin, Webb City, Carthage, Carl Junction and other Jasper County communities, as well Neosho, Newton County and Northeast Oklahoma elections.
Individual podcasts with Joplin City Council and Joplin Board of Education candidates can be found on the Joplin Globe’s website at joplinglobe.com/candidatecasts.
The Globe also asked five questions of area city council and school board candidates and reported their responses in editions starting Tuesday, March 8, and wrapping up in this weekend’s edition. The responses can also be found at joplinglobe.com.
A candidate forum for Joplin City Council candidates Tuesday at City Hall gave hopefuls the opportunity to air their views on questions about law enforcement and homelessness issues among others during the forum. The session, put on by KGCS-TV, the broadcast television station of Missouri Southern State University, will be rebroadcast on its channel at 6 p.m. Sunday. The forum also can be viewed on the station’s YouTube channel. A recording of the livestream also can be viewed on the city of Joplin’s website, www.joplinmo.org.
We also have been running guest columns and letters to the editor for a number of weeks about the big question before Joplin voters, the future of Memorial Hall and the fate of a bond issue to renovate it.
All of those columns and letters can be viewed online at joplinglobe.com as well.
So, there is a lot of good information available for you to make good decisions in the current round of elections. We urge you to take advantage of it.
Most importantly, after you learn about the issues and candidates, go to the polls Tuesday and cast your ballot.
