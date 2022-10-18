Are we in for another bleak winter of COVID-19?
Not necessarily, one recent study suggests — but it could depend heavily on whether people get their booster doses.
If 80% of eligible individuals age 5 and older receive their booster dose by the end of 2022, that would prevent approximately 90,000 deaths and more than 936,000 hospitalizations, and avert $56 billion in direct medical costs over the course of the next six months, according to the study earlier this month from The Commonwealth Fund, a New York-based private foundation focused on health care. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last month authorized updated bivalent boosters that protect against both the original strain of the coronavirus as well as the newer omicron variant.
But vaccination rates have been lagging.
Nearly 80% of the total U.S. population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That drops to under half for the percentage of people with a completed initial vaccination series plus at least one booster dose, and even lower for those with two booster doses, the CDC says.
If vaccination continues at its current pace through the end of March, a potential winter surge in COVID-19 infections could result in a peak of around 16,000 hospitalizations and 1,200 deaths per day by then, according to the study.
“As population immunity wanes and new variants capable of evading protection from earlier vaccines and natural infection continue to emerge, surges in hospitalizations and deaths during the upcoming fall and winter are increasingly likely,” the study’s authors say in their report. “The recent FDA approval of bivalent boosters offers an opportunity to curb transmission; a vaccination campaign that moves aggressively could avert a surge of hospitalizations and deaths, and save money in the process.”
Clearly we have some work to do. The vaccine is the best protection against serious illness and death, and the more people who are fully vaccinated and boosted, the broader the level of protection that a community enjoys.
We can prevent another terrible winter of sickness and death, but we have to act now. Get your booster dose today.
