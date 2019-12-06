Get ready, all you Clark Griswolds out there.
The Joplin Globe is conducting a holiday lighting/decorating contest for homes in its circulation area. If you’re someone who typically bedazzles your house in thousands of sparkly lights or transforms your front yard into a winter wonderland, then this is the place for you.
All you’ll need to do is send us your name, phone number, address and photo of the house, and commit to having your display up for viewing the week before Christmas. Your holiday spirit could land you a $100 prize from the Globe.
We look forward to seeing what kinds of creative, festive and visually appealing displays you come up with. Best of luck!
Giving back
Several Webb City businesses are stepping up to give back.
They’ll hold a downtown holiday block party on Monday evening, and customers who donate items for Webb City CARES could receive special savings on their purchases.
“It’s the season of giving,” said Lauren Ferguson, marketing director at Twisted Oak, one of the participating stores.
Donations will go toward the nonprofit’s snack pack program, which gives students food to take home on the weekends. The purpose of this drive is to ensure that pupils will have enough to eat when they’re at home over the winter break. Needed items include granola bars, pudding cups, popcorn, ramen noodles, instant oatmeal, single-serving cereals and applesauce.
If you still need to do some holiday shopping, check out the block party. And be sure to take your donations with you. The students of Webb City will thank you.
Thanks for great parades
Whether you’re in Joplin or another local community, we’d like to give a shoutout to the schools, organizations, businesses and individuals who are involved in this year’s Christmas parades — those that have already happened and those that are still coming up.
We know it’s no easy task to design and build a float, to organize your staff and volunteers, to learn a new song or routine, or to physically walk the parade route. It can be a big commitment of time and other resources.
But as spectators, those of us who are curbside greatly appreciate your time and energy to show yourselves off and spread a little holiday cheer.
We eagerly anticipate our communities’ Christmas parades each year, and they never disappoint.
