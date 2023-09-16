The latest, updated COVID-19 booster shots are making their way into Southwest Missouri.
The timing couldn’t be better.
Across the country, hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19 have risen in recent weeks, and COVID-19 remains a leading cause of death, with roughly 7,300 people dying of the disease in the past three months, according to a Friday report from KFF Health News.
And Freeman Health System and Mercy Hospital Joplin officials have told us their case numbers also have been ticking upward recently.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said this week that it’s recommended everyone 6 months and older get an updated COVID-19 vaccine to protect against the potentially serious outcomes of COVID-19 illness this fall and winter.
Updated vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are to be available.
The vaccine and subsequent booster shots have always been effective at reducing the risk of severe COVID-19 or death, and that hasn’t changed with the newest round. Don’t be fooled by misinformation: Getting a shot will be your best chance of protection against serious illness or death this winter.
The vaccine can have a dramatic impact on those most likely to die from COVID-19, such as older adults and immunocompromised people, KFF Health News reports. Public health experts also say re-upping vaccination is important for those in group housing, such as prisons or nursing homes, where the virus can move swiftly between people in close quarters, according to the news agency.
And while you’re visiting your local pharmacy or doctor’s office to get your COVID-19 shot, consider getting a flu shot and the newly approved vaccine for RSV, short for respiratory syncytial virus, as well. As with COVID-19, the flu and RSV vaccines are the best way to reduce the risk of serious illness this fall and winter, when the two viruses are most active.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, RSV leads to approximately 58,000 to 80,000 hospitalizations and 100 to 300 deaths annually in American children 5 and younger, and 60,000 to 16,000 hospitalizations and 6,000 to 10,000 deaths annually for adults 65 and older.
Influenza has always been a health concern, especially for vulnerable populations such as children and the elderly. According to CDC estimates, the U.S. saw 300,000 to 650,000 hospitalizations and 19,000 to 58,000 deaths during the 2022-23 flu season.
“For the eligible populations, all three shots are highly recommended,” Georges Benjamin, a physician and the executive director of the American Public Health Association, told KFF Health News last month.
Don’t wait. Schedule an appointment or talk to your physician today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.