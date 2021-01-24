If you're eligible in Missouri to get a COVID-19 vaccine, then go get one as soon as it's available.
Eligible individuals in the state, which began with health care providers and staff and residents of long-term care facilities, now include anyone 65 and older as well as anyone with comorbidities. That last category includes any adult with cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, intellectual and/or developmental disabilities such as Down syndrome, heart conditions, a weakened immune system due to organ transplant, severe obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease or type 2 diabetes.
That's likely hundreds of thousands of Missourians who are newly eligible for the vaccine. And there are likely many Missourians who are newly eligible because of their comorbidities, some of which were more at risk of than others based on our habits.
In 2011, Missouri’s obesity rate was 30.2%, compared with the U.S. rate of 27.7%, ranking us 39th in the nation. The state's smoking rate at 23% is slightly higher than the U.S rate of 21.2%, ranking us 42nd. Missouri also ranks in the bottom tier of states for the number of cancer and cardiovascular deaths annually, according to a statewide health assessment from the state Department of Health and Senior Services.
In fact, the health outcomes for Missourians consistently rank in the bottom third of overall health status when compared with other states, the report notes.
None of that is good news for us because it means we're overall more at risk of developing serious symptoms, up to and including death, from being infected with the new coronavirus. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention back in August noted that 94% of COVID-19 deaths tallied at that time listed another condition, a comorbidity, as a contributing cause of death, with an average of 2.6 conditions or causes per death in addition to COVID-19.
These vaccines could not be more critical to our public health. They do not prevent someone from getting COVID-19, or potentially passing it on to someone else, but they have shown effective at preventing serious symptoms from developing, helping to keep patients out of the hospital and improving one's chances of survival.
Please, go get your vaccine — or at the very least, because supply still has not caught up with demand, get your name on a waiting list through your health care provider, pharmacy or employer. It could save someone's life — perhaps even yours.
