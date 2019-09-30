The Joplin City Council should raise the age to legally buy tobacco products and e-cigarettes to 21.
This was a proposal of the Vision Joplin 2022 Health Committee a couple of years ago, but it didn't have council support then. The latest information — alarming and overwhelming — makes this issue all the more urgent.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention puts the casualty count so far from vaping at 12 deaths (including people in Kansas and Missouri) and more than 800 cases of lung injury.
According to the CDC, these devices work by heating a liquid to produce an aerosol that users inhale into their lungs, and that can contain nicotine, THC and CBD oils, or other substances and additives; the latest information is that products containing THC are playing a role in the outbreak of health problems, but it is not limited to that.
No one should be surprised by this, of course, as people have been warning for years that these devices were not benign, and that their use would lead to an increase in tobacco smoking.
Both of those predictions have been borne out.
The CDC reported that the use of electronic cigarettes in 2018 was responsible "for the largest single-year increase in youth tobacco usage ever recorded, reversing a decades-long downward trend in use."
In 2018, nearly 5 million middle and high school students reported using tobacco products, up by more than a million from the previous year.
"The skyrocketing growth of young people's e-cigarette use over the past year threatens to erase progress made in reducing youth tobacco use," CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield said in a statement. "Despite this troubling trend, we know what works and we must continue to use proven strategies to protect America's youth from this preventable health risk. Youth use of any tobacco product, including e-cigarettes is unsafe."
One of those who led the Vision Joplin 2022 Health Committee was attorney Scott Vorhees, who warned the council two years ago that "e-cigarettes have changed the game."
"What I don’t want is the 18-, 19- or 20-year-old who’s going to pick up an e-cigarette and smoke for the rest of their life because it’s a gateway to other types of tobacco and their health problems," he said. "Basically I don’t want them to say when they’re my age, ‘Dang, I wish I hadn’t picked this up.’”
His words are more timely now; our children are being targeted.
We urge Joplin to go forward on this, but we should note that this isn't something that the city can do alone. This will require a regional response, and we also encourage other cities to get on board, too.
