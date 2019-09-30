Heber O. Wilson Jr., age 90, went to be with the Lord on September 30, 2019. Heber was born December 16, 1928, in Port Lemon, Costa Rica, to Heber O. Wilson Sr. and Geneva Irene Darby Wilson of Florence, TX. Heber married Eileen F. Britton on May 21, 1955 and welcomed four children: Guy Wils…