We seem to be at another frighteningly critical point in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Major hospital systems in Kansas City and St. Louis say they are overwhelmed by increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients and understaffed as the omicron variant spreads. Hospitals in Kansas are reporting up to tripled numbers of COVID-19 patients in just a month, canceled or deferred surgeries and elective procedures, and a fivefold increase in patients dying while waiting to be transferred to anywhere with an open hospital bed.
“This is hands down the toughest surge the medical community has had to face since the pandemic began in 2020,” said Dr. Steve Stites, chief medical officer at University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, Kansas, during a briefing this week with more than a dozen chief medical officers and infectious diseases doctors.
Health department directors are warning of even worse conditions in the weeks to come.
“We are seeing the beginning of what will be the worst surge yet,” Katie Towns, the director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, said during a media briefing on Wednesday. “There will be a significant and aggressive spread of this disease. We are bracing for the impact that it will have. In a few short weeks, every part of our community could in fact be impacted from our health care systems to our schools to our workplaces.”
We know what has to be done. Now, more than ever, is the time to practice the mitigation measures that have been recommended to us from the beginning: Wear a mask or face covering. Stay home if you are ill. Wash your hands frequently. Avoid crowds or large gatherings of people.
Most importantly, get vaccinated and/or boosted. The vaccine won’t necessarily prevent you from getting COVID-19, but it is your best chance to avoid becoming seriously ill or dying from the disease. Staying healthy enough to remain out of the hospital frees up valuable resources for those who need life-saving care of all types, and removes some of the burden from front-line workers who have been battling this virus for two years now.
“If you have any notion of getting vaccinated/boosted, now would be a good time,” Steve Edwards, the CEO of Springfield-based CoxHealth, tweeted on Thursday.
Hospital workers and public health experts are begging us to improve our vaccination rates. We must listen. It’s too dangerous — for our community and our country — not to.
To get a COVID-19 vaccine in Missouri:
• Check for vaccine appointments at Vaccines.gov, where you can search for availability by vaccine type.
• Call the CDC’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 1-800-232-0233 (or TTY 1-888-720-7489). Help is available in multiple languages.
• Locate local vaccination events at MOStops Covid.com or call the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services COVID-19 hotline at 1-877-435-8411.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.