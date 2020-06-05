Elections, like New Year’s Day, mark a new beginning, a chance to reset.
So it is with the city of Joplin, where voters on Tuesday chose from 11 candidates to fill five seats on the City Council.
There’s no shortage of challenges in Joplin, of course, but no shortage of opportunities either.
Keenan Cortez, an incumbent who was returned to office, told the Globe before the election that recruitment and retention of public safety personnel will be a priority of his as well as economic development “with livable wages.”
Joplin, where wages have consistently been significantly below the national average for decades, would welcome any leadership that boosts pay.
Christina Williams, in her first bid for a council seat, was successful. She told us there is a lot of “positive momentum” in Joplin, and we can see that, with street and infrastructure upgrades, downtown improvements and more. Williams also is co-chairing a local trails and connectivity campaign. We think the philosophy emerging in Joplin — build a more livable city, focus on quality of life and jobs will follow — is the right path both for long-time residents who want some of these amenities and for economic recruitment.
Charles Copple is another newcomer to the council, who, as a former firefighter and battalion chief for Joplin, wants to advocate for city employees and said he also wants to bring more transparency to council business.
Anthony Monteleone, an incumbent, also speaks of the importance of transparency and also sees Joplin poised for more economic development. When they talk transparency, they’re talking our language.
Phil Stinnett, also an incumbent, has expressed caution regarding the use of tax increment financing as a development tool, but he noted that Joplin’s experience has been mostly positive. We are not arguing that there is not a time and place for incentives, but we hope the city will remain vigilant on their use forward, especially given the fact that Joplin’s low wages are a subsidy of sorts for national employers, who pay less here than they would if they opened operations in larger cities.
City revenue, already a challenge before the pandemic, will remain an issue, but we think getting the Joplin business community back on its feet as we emerge from the pandemic lockdown should be job one.
