Give up your suit and tie — and your slacks and shirt, or your skirt and blouse, or your dress.
Got a good pair of dress shoes? Give them up too. Give them all up — especially if they no longer fit you or you no longer need them — to help a college student get his or her professional start.
MSSU’s ninth annual Dress to Impress event is asking you to donate your clothes to help students and alumni. The event seeks donations of lightly used professional attire including clothes, accessories and shoes for men and women. Donations can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on campus at Hearnes Hall in Room 308 through Friday.
“Whether that’s suits, pants, blouses, dresses, button-up shirts, shoes — we’ll take the whole nine yards,” Alex Gandy, director of MSSU’s career services, said. “We do tend to run out of men’s suits.”
More than 2,600 MSSU students and alumni have benefited from the event established by MSSU’s career services office and Alumni Association in conjunction with the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals Network.
The free professional clothing — donated by you — will give people a big boost as they begin their professional careers.
“It will help prepare them for a job interview, an internship or they’re graduating in May and preparing for their first career job,” he said. “We want to help students feel confident about their wardrobe. … We want students to look good and feel good about themselves without having to worry about spending $300 to $500 in professional clothes.”
But you need to hurry. You only have Thursday and Friday to ransack your closet and donate to the event set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, in the Billingsly Student Center’s Connor Ballroom, which is on the third floor.
You could help there, too, if you like. Gandy said volunteers are needed to help work the event or set up.
So, drop your pants — and any of the other needed dress clothing — at Hearnes Hall.
