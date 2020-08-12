Three of five may be the best we can do this fall.
We hated to see two of the five major college football conferences — the Big Ten and Pac-12 — cancel fall sports, including football, but we respect their decisions.
Meanwhile, the Big 12, SEC and ACC have all indicated recently they intend to go forward. Of course, all that can shift on a dime as information changes daily with regard to COVID-19.
We're a proponent of playing if this can be done safely.
And the coaches, athletic directors and other college officials at many of those schools in the three remaining conferences that are going forward have confidence they can do this right, by shortening and altering schedules, by providing enhanced COVID-19 screening and heart testing, and by implementing other medical protocols to protect student-athletes.
By providing the structure that comes with being part of a team, including regular testing and monitoring, student-athletes may actually be in a safer place than they would be if the season was cancelled.
Nick Saban, Alabama's head coach, said, "Players are a lot safer with us than they are running around at home."
All we ask is that schools keep the health of student-athletes first, that they seek out the best and latest medical advice, that they listen to the student-athletes before making any decisions, and that they remain flexible and prepared to act quickly in the event of an outbreak on a campus.
Until that happens, let's give football a chance.
