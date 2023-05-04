The Cecil Floyd bike bus is to be commended for hitting its 100th day of operation during this academic year, a milestone that it marked this week with fanfare for participants.
The bike bus, organized by parent Christina Williams, is a procession of neighborhood kids and parents riding their bikes to Cecil Floyd Elementary School. Last year, the group rode to school for 80 days, and Williams made 100 days the goal this year.
“I’ve loved riding bikes since I was a kid, and I love riding with my kids,” Williams told us on Monday. “It seemed like a natural choice, especially since we’re not very far from school.”
Williams notes the obvious benefits of a bike bus: It helps kids develop their own lifelong love of riding and also learn to see transportation as broader than driving a car. It also provides a sense of community and inspiration to the neighborhood around them, she said.
The bike bus is such a great idea, and it’s wonderful to see that it has gained popularity in the Cecil Floyd neighborhood. Maybe parents at other schools can take a few notes and then give the idea a spin.
The Cecil Floyd group’s 100th day celebration came at a perfect time: May is National Bike Month, an initiative established in 1956 and promoted by the League of American Bicyclists. The goal is to promote cycling as a fun and healthy activity.
There are so many benefits to cycling, according to Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health:
• Health benefits include improved cardiovascular fitness, stronger muscles, greater coordination and general mobility, and reduced body fat.
• Cycling is versatile. You can ride alone or with a group, indoors on a stationary bicycle or outdoors in nature, and at any age.
• It’s a low-impact activity that reduces stress on the hips, knees and feet.
• As a form of transportation, bicycling reduces the costs associated with driving a car or taking public transportation, and it lessens road congestion and air/noise pollution.
• For children, bicycling to school gets them outside in their neighborhood, interacting with their friends and learning healthy habits at a young age.
If you have a bicycle and would like to participate in National Bike Month, pay particular attention to the upcoming dates:
• Sunday is National Ride a Bike Day. Strap on your helmet, get out there on the nearest trail or road and enjoy a relaxing bicycle ride.
• Bike to Work Week is May 15-21, with Bike to Work Day scheduled specifically for Friday, May 19.
Sure, your commute might be a bit longer by bicycle, but this could be a great way to view a well-traveled route through a different lens.
Or plan to replace your vehicle with a bicycle the next time you need to run an errand, go up the street for a cup of coffee or — like Williams — take your kids to school.
Doesn’t sound possible? It’s likely more feasible than you think, given that 40% of all trips in the U.S. are less than 2 miles, according to the League.
