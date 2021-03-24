Today is Give Ozarks Day, a regional day of fundraising from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Presented by the Springfield-based Community Foundation of the Ozarks and Bass Pro Shops, the event aims to give area nonprofits the opportunity to raise operating funds.
Local foundations that are affiliates of the Springfield organization will conduct their own day of giving with the same goals to help nonprofits.
Partners of the Joplin Regional Community Foundation are raising funds from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at GiveJoplin.org. Participating nonprofits are ASCENT Recovery Residences, Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri, Bright Futures Joplin, Building Bridges Joplin, Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri, Connect2Culture, Creative Learning Alliance, Downtown Joplin Alliance, Jasper County CASA, Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity, Joplin NALA, LovinGrace, Pro Musica Joplin, Rapha House International, Solace House of the Ozarks and Wildcat Glades Friends Group.
The Carthage Community Foundation will raise funds for its area partners from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at GiveCarthage.org. Participating nonprofits include artCentral, Carthage Area United Way, Carthage Council on the Arts, Carthage Family Literacy Council, Carthage Historic Preservation, Fair Acres Family YMCA and Vision Carthage.
It’s no secret that many nonprofits and charities are struggling. Most saw major fundraisers and other events canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, yet at the same time, the need for their services increased.
“After the year we’ve all had, the COVID-19 pandemic has certainly had an outsized impact on our nonprofit community,” said Aaron Scott, director of communications and marketing for the Springfield foundation.
If you are starting 2021 with a bit to spare in your bank account, especially now that another round of stimulus checks is arriving, please consider donating to any of these worthy nonprofits. They need your help to ensure that they can weather the financial difficulties wrought by the pandemic to be able to serve residents for years to come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.