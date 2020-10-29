Less conspicuous than the two marble monuments inside Memorial Hall honoring those who fought in the Spanish-American War and in World War I is a bronze tablet with the text of what is known as Order No. 11. It contains the words of one of the underappreciated heroes of the Civil War, Union Gen. John Logan, calling in 1868 for a national day to honor the Civil War dead.
"We should guard their graves with sacred vigilance," Logan said.
"Let no vandalism of avarice or neglect, no ravages of time, testify to the present or to the coming generations that we have forgotten, as a people, the cost of a free and undivided Republic," Logan said.
"If other eyes grow dull and other hands slack, and other hearts cold in the solemn trust, ours shall keep it well, as long as the light and warmth of life remain to us."
High-sounding words, but worth keeping front and center as Joplin discusses future plans for Memorial Hall, particularly that part about "neglect" and the "ravages of time."
Architects unveiled proposed plans for Memorial Hall during a public meeting Tuesday, and we appreciate that no matter what changes are made to the building, the memorials will not only be preserved, but actually given a higher profile.
Under the plan, Eighth Street between Joplin and Wall avenues in front of the hall will be closed, and a public plaza created, with the exterior war memorials moved to that plaza. The Spanish-American and World War I memorials on the interior walls will remain inside the building. A new war memorial for veterans of Vietnam and subsequent wars could be built on the plaza fronting a new addition to the building, perhaps with a decorative water feature.
As this nation wrestles with the meaning and message of statues and memorials from the Civil War, perhaps this would be an ideal time for Joplin to commission a bronze or marble statue to honor local men and women (among those dead honored on the World War I wall is Hettie Shepard, a Red Cross nurse from Joplin) who served in all wars. It could become a centerpiece for that plaza. It might also contain some sort of symbol acknowledging the purpose of this sacrifice — "a free and undivided Republic."
It could serve as both a dramatic piece of art, linking Memorial Hall even more closely with the Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex going in nearby and also a powerful symbol honoring what Logan called "our heroic dead, who made their breasts a barricade between our country and its foes."
