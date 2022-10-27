Early voting has opened in Missouri, so if you have your mind made up on which candidates and ballot issues you support, there’s no need to wait until Nov. 8 if you don’t want to.
Technically, early voting has already been going on for about four weeks in Missouri in the form of absentee voting. But voters have needed to cite a valid reason for voting absentee: They will be gone on Election Day, or they are incarcerated, or they’re incapacitated or confined due to illness or disability, or a religious belief or practice would prevent them from voting on Election Day, and a handful of other reasons.
New this year is no-excuse absentee voting during the final two weeks before the election. That means as of Tuesday this week, any registered voter can go to a designated spot in their county and cast a ballot prior to Nov. 8 in person, no valid reason needed.
Think you’ll have to work late on Nov. 8?
Go ahead and vote early.
Don’t want to risk waiting in line at your polling place on Election Day?
Yep, you can vote early.
Inclement or cold weather forecast on Election Day that makes you dread the thought of going outside?
It’s OK, vote early.
Already decided your votes in your mind and see no point in waiting two more weeks?
No problem, vote early.
Curious about the new system and want to try it out?
Sure, vote early.
Want to vote early just because you can now?
Of course, vote early.
A few more things to be aware of: If you want to vote absentee and return your ballot by mail, rather than cast your absentee ballot in person, you’ll still need to cite a valid reason, per the Missouri secretary of state’s office.
All voters also will need a form of photo identification, such as a driver’s license, nondriver ID card, passport or military ID card. If you don’t have a valid photo ID, you can still vote, but you’ll cast a provisional ballot, and if your signature on that matches what’s in the county’s records, your vote will count.
So go ahead and vote early. It’s your right.
