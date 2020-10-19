We are pleased that the Joplin City Council has opted to move forward with the city's annual Christmas parade.
The parade is traditionally held on the first Tuesday of December. Residents line Main Street for blocks to watch the annual procession, which in recent years has been sponsored and organized by Freeman Health System with proceeds going to the Children's Miracle Network.
Scheduling the Christmas parade is a welcome return to a bit of normalcy for us. It just wouldn't be the start of the holiday season without it, and for many Joplin-area families, attending the parade — or marching in it — is a longstanding tradition that we're thrilled to see will continue.
But we're likely to still be in the middle of a pandemic in early December, and a few modifications can be made to the parade to ensure the health and safety of everyone. We would recommend that parade organizers think about:
• Requiring the use of masks or coverings for marching bands. Instruments are designed to project sound, and for that, they are built in such a way that droplets also could easily be spread. We've noticed that many marching band members have already been practicing and performing this fall with such coverings on their instruments.
• Lengthening the parade route by several blocks. This will give spectators more room to distance from each other.
• Prohibiting the distribution of candy, leaflets and other trinkets by floats to spectators. The throwing of items is already prohibited, leaving people in the parade to simply hand candy to children with open arms as they walk the route. But banning any distribution of items could cut down even further on unnecessary interactions between people, limiting the risk of transmission of the virus from one person to another.
• Encouraging the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on general COVID-19 safety by asking spectators to keep 6 feet apart from other family groups, staying home if they are sick or symptomatic, washing their hands or using sanitizer frequently, covering their mouths when they cough or sneeze, and wearing face masks or coverings.
We want this holiday season to be cheerful and festive. We also want people to maintain proper safety protocols amid the pandemic.
And we think with the right modifications to the Christmas parade, we can have both.
